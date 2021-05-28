Teenager drowned in dam

(@FahadShabbir)

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :A teenager was drowned to death while taking bath here on Friday, police said.

The tragic incident occurred at Daak Ismail Khel Dam on Charat Road where the ill-fated Zohaib Khan, aged16, a residence of Behrain, Swat lost the battle of life after consuming a lot of water following drowned.

The divers of Rescue 1122 Nowshera rushed to site by recovering the body of the victim from the dam and handed over to his heirs.