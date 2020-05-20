Telenor velocity introduces digital education solutions to facilitate learning, skill development

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ):Telenor Velocity, digital startup accelerator by Telenor Pakistan has introduced its "EdTech Innovation programme" forging strategic alliances with EdTech startups for making a rapid shift to online learning and skill development.

This initiative was launched in response to closure of educational institutions and offices due to coronavirus outbreak, said a news release issued here on Wednesday.

The ongoing crisis has impacted students across the nation, but the circumstances have also resulted in a speedy transition to online learning, and e-education has become the need of the hour.

In Pakistan over 76 million people have access to the internet, however there was a gap when it comes to provision of online learning content and authentic educational platforms.

In order to bridge the gap and contribute towards building a knowledge economy, Telenor Pakistan brings forth a range of digital education solutions to facilitate the continuity of learning and skill development.

The programme varies from providing curriculum and skill-based education for school, college and university students to offering additional courses including personal development modules, digital skills, and STEAM (Science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) with a special focus on Robotics.

"We, at Telenor Pakistan, have been at the forefront of bringing technological interventions and innovative solutions for various segments of the society. Young minds in Pakistan are finding solutions to everyday challenges through echnology. This collaboration with EdTech startups to enable virtual education in the country is a testament to our commitment to provide best in class solutions and platforms to students helping them cope with the COVID19 pandemic" said Chief Digital & Strategy Officer at Telenor Pakistan Sardar Abubakr.

He further said, "Together, we aim to optimize new technologies to upskill our youth and have made sure that learning and upskilling never stops."While the coronavirus spread across the world may not have been contained yet, the education system continues to sustain itself by truly embracing the idea of 'learning anywhere, anytime'.

Telenor Pakistan was making significant efforts towards e-learning for students and job seekers. The organisation, under its ACTIVATE programme will be training 1000 students on design thinking and is vigorously creating programs that enable them to rapidly and efficiently gain new and important skills and competencies.