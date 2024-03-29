Terrorists Of Shangla Suicide Attack Will Be Brought To Justice: Interior Minister
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 29, 2024 | 01:17 PM
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 29th, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi reassured that the perpetrators behind the Shangla attack would be brought to justice.
The affirmation came during a significant meeting with a special investigation team from China convened at the Chinese embassy in Islamabad.
Minister Naqvi provided a comprehensive briefing on the advancements made in the investigation thus far.
The discussions also encompassed strategies aimed at bolstering the safety of Chinese nationals and enhancing overall security measures.
Furthermore, Minister Naqvi held discussions with the Chinese Ambassador, providing him with updates on the progress of the probe into the Shangla incident.
