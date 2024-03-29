Open Menu

Terrorists Of Shangla Suicide Attack Will Be Brought To Justice: Interior Minister

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 29, 2024 | 01:17 PM

Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be brought to justice: Interior Minister

Mohsin Naqvi provides a comprehensive briefing on the advancements made in the investigation thus far.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 29th, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi reassured that the perpetrators behind the Shangla attack would be brought to justice.

The affirmation came during a significant meeting with a special investigation team from China convened at the Chinese embassy in Islamabad.

Minister Naqvi provided a comprehensive briefing on the advancements made in the investigation thus far.

The discussions also encompassed strategies aimed at bolstering the safety of Chinese nationals and enhancing overall security measures.

Furthermore, Minister Naqvi held discussions with the Chinese Ambassador, providing him with updates on the progress of the probe into the Shangla incident.

Related Topics

Attack Islamabad Interior Minister China Progress Shangla From

Recent Stories

Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incuba ..

Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expans ..

57 minutes ago
 Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in ..

Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G

1 hour ago
 Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go ..

Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s ..

Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s humanitarian crisis

14 hours ago
CM for generating opportunities to bring direct i ..

CM for generating opportunities to bring direct int'l investment

14 hours ago
 Pakistan retains position in FTSE secondary emergi ..

Pakistan retains position in FTSE secondary emerging market

14 hours ago
 High Commissioner of Malaysia hosts Iftar dinner r ..

High Commissioner of Malaysia hosts Iftar dinner reception

14 hours ago
 NEPRA announces 2nd quarterly adjustment in power ..

NEPRA announces 2nd quarterly adjustment in power bills with Rs 1.68 cut per uni ..

14 hours ago
 Hoopo Inc. Collaborates with SAU to Install Solar- ..

Hoopo Inc. Collaborates with SAU to Install Solar-Powered RO Plant

14 hours ago
 04 killed in Spain as Storm Nelson looms

04 killed in Spain as Storm Nelson looms

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan