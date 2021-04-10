The 40th batch of Pakistan Coast Guards recruits passes out

Passing out parade of 40th batch of recruits of Pakistan Coast Guards held here on Saturday at PCG training center Korangi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Passing out parade of 40th batch of recruits of Pakistan Coast Guards held here on Saturday at PCG training center Korangi.

Federal Interior Minister Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed was the chief guest of the ceremony that was attended by senior officers of armed forces and civilian administration, dignitaries, people from different walks of life and families of passing out recruits.

Speaking at the occasion, Interior minister felicitated recruits on joining an important and prestigious force of Pakistan that was disposing of both onshore and offshore duties in two provinces of the country Sindh and Balochistan.

Pakistan Coast Guards always played remarkable role against anti-state elements particularly against smuggling of drug and human trafficking which resulted in significant decrease in both the menaces, Shaikh said and lauded endeavor of Pakistan Coast Guards in the line of defense of the country.

The Interior minister termed the ceremony an elegant expression of national unity and harmony as officers of all the forces including Pakistan Army, Navy, Air Force, Rangers, FC, ASF, Police and Pakistan Coast Guards present in the event. "It conveys the message that we are a Nation united under one flag", He added.

Earlier Federal minister presented Girector General PCG honorary trophy to the first position holder recruit Muhammad Intzar while Zarar Hussain and Khawar Hussain- the second and third position holders- were awarded medals.

Later, passing out recruits marched past and presented salute to the chief guest.