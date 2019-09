The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown program

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Khiddarwala feeder emanating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Parco feeder originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Gatti, Bhaiwala, 500-KV Gatti and Chenab Steel feeders emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Aminpur City, new Langrana, Gatti and new Khurdpur feeders originating from 132-KV Aminpur grid station, Liaqat Abad, Bakkar Mandi, Lakkar Mandi, Sheikh Colony, Ali Housing, Gulfishan and NIAB-1 feeders emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. while Hindoana, Aasian, Muazzam Shah, Chenab Nagar, Badshahi Masjid, City, Usman Abad, Jhumra Road, Iqbal Rice Mill, Kot Ahmad Yar/Jhok Mallian, Jani Shah, Shah Burhan, Dawar and Sakhi Abdul Wahhab feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Ashraf Abad, Ghazi Abad and Chenab Fabrics feeders emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station will observe shutdown from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.

m. on Thursday (September 19).

Similarly, electricity supply from Sindhu, Rehman Abad, Parokianwala, Shehbaz Pur, Khurdpur, Masha Allah, Elyas and Lyallpur Oil Refinery feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Jhal Khannuana, LCM, Khan Street and Darul Ehsan feeders emanating from 132-KV Faisalabad City (GIS) grid station, al-Faisal, Elyas Garden, Roshan Wala, College Road, Chenab Garden, Mujahid Abad, Government General Hospital and Muzaffar Colony feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Rafhan Mill, Susan Road, Gulistan Colony, Saeed Colony, Jubilee, Tariq Abad and Mansoorabad feeders emanating from 132-KV OTP grid station will remain suspended from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon whereas Parokianwala feeder originating from 132-KV Narwala grid station will observe load shedding from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on September 19.

Meanwhile, power supply from Forest Park feeder emanating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will remain suspended from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 noon while Mongi Road, Malari, Gohar International and Scarp feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 7:00 am to 12:00 noon on Thursday (September 19).