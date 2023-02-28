The Islamabad High Court (IHC) grants Imran Khan interim bail in attempted murder case

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted pre-arrest bail to PTI's chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan till March 9 in an attempted murder case registered by Secretariat Police Station.

The court directed the PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf)'s head to submit surety bonds worth Rs100,000 against the interim bail in the said case.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, the PTI's chief had withdrawn his interim bail case from a lower court in Islamabad and filed it to the high court through his counsel, Barrister Salman Safdar.

The registrar office of IHC raised several objections against the bail petition of Imran Khan, including missing biometric verification, skipping the relevant forum and difference in his two signatures.

However, later Imran Khan appeared before the court and removed the objections with regard to biometric verification and signatures.

After this, Chief Justice Aamer Farooq took up the case for hearing and approved the bail of Imran Khan against surety bonds worth Rs100,000.

It may be mentioned here that foolproof security arrangements were made during the appearance of Imran Khan at the IHC.

The Secretariat Police Station had registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Imran Khan on the complaint of PML-N's leader, Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha.