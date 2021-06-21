UrduPoint.com
Thief Loot A House In City

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 02:00 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Bahawalpur (Pakistan Point news - 21st Jun, 2021 ): Unknown thief deprived a family of cash Rs 150,000 in Mauza Baqirpur lying within jurisdiction of Sadar Police Station.

One, Muhammad Aijaz, a resident of Mahalla islam Pura, Mauza Baqirpur submitted his complaint with PS Sadar, narrating that an unknown thief broke out wall of room of his house adjacent to the street and took away cash Rs 150,000.

The police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation into the incident. Further probe was underway.

