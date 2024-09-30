Open Menu

This Year’s Second And Last Solar Eclipse: Check Latest Details

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 30, 2024 | 12:58 PM

This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details

Pakistan Meteorological Department shares details about upcoming Solar eclipse

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30th, 2024) The second and last solar eclipse of the year will take place during the night of October 2 and 3.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department said that the solar eclipse would not be visible in Pakistan but could be observed in South and North America and Antarctica.

The eclipse would begin at 8:43 am Pakistan Standard Time, peak at 11:45pm, and end at 2:47am

Related Topics

Pakistan October

Recent Stories

What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?

What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?

10 minutes ago
 SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeal ..

SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..

20 minutes ago
 SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punj ..

SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals

28 minutes ago
 Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring

Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring

33 minutes ago
 Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamaba ..

Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad

40 minutes ago
 Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons

Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons

45 minutes ago
PakVEng Test series: Tickets go on sale today

PakVEng Test series: Tickets go on sale today

48 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 September 2024

5 hours ago
 FBR likely to extend income tax returns deadline

FBR likely to extend income tax returns deadline

15 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan