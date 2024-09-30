This Year’s Second And Last Solar Eclipse: Check Latest Details
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 30, 2024 | 12:58 PM
Pakistan Meteorological Department shares details about upcoming Solar eclipse
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30th, 2024) The second and last solar eclipse of the year will take place during the night of October 2 and 3.
The Pakistan Meteorological Department said that the solar eclipse would not be visible in Pakistan but could be observed in South and North America and Antarctica.
The eclipse would begin at 8:43 am Pakistan Standard Time, peak at 11:45pm, and end at 2:47am
