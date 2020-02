Thousands of citizens attend Namaz-e-Janaza of Raju Shah Gardezi

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Namaz-e-Janaza of spiritual leader of shrine of Hazrat Shah Yousuf Gardez , Syed Raju Shah Gardezi, held here on Monday.

Thousands of citizens attended the funeral prayer.

Chairman Kashmir Committee Fakhar Imam, Federal parliamentary secretary on Finance Makhdoom Zain Qureshi, MNA Ahmed Hassan Dehr, Makhdoom Javed Hashmi , Ex Governor Punjab Malik Rafique Rajwana, Abdul Qadir Gilani, Ahmed Mujtaba Gilani, Mufti Abdul Qavi, Ex IG Motorway Ibn-e-Hussain and many other notables attended the funeral ceremony. The deceased was laid to rest at shrine of Hazrat Shah Yousuf Gardez.