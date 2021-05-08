Three arrested for traveling on fake visas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Karachi Saturday claimed arresting three passengers traveling on fake visas.

The FIA Immigration (Departure) at Karachi Airport arrested three accused attempting to travel to Turkey, according to spokesman for the Agency.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the arrested persons had paid Rs 0.15 million to Rs 0.35 million each to the agents in exchange for fake visas. All arrested belong to Faisalabad.

They have been handed over to Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Karachi for further legal proceedings.