UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Arrested, Narcotics Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 06:00 PM

Three arrested, narcotics recovered

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :The police raided at different areas and arrested three accused with narcotics here on Wednesday.

DSP Sadar Circle Imran Abbas said the police and other law enforcement agencies conducted search operations in different areas and arrested Ali, Muhammad Saleem and Akram Ali.

During the search operation, liquors and drugs were recovered from the accused.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Circle From

Recent Stories

Dubai Fitness Challenge 2020 draws to a close with ..

16 minutes ago

Shahid Afridi leaves LPL due to a personal "emerg ..

25 minutes ago

Wasim Akram is happy over clean-beach of Karachi

50 minutes ago

Rs 43m Suri Jamia Masjid conservation project near ..

29 minutes ago

Youth killed on road in sargodha

29 minutes ago

Dacoit's gang busted, gold ornaments and cash reco ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.