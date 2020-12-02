Three arrested, narcotics recovered

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :The police raided at different areas and arrested three accused with narcotics here on Wednesday.

DSP Sadar Circle Imran Abbas said the police and other law enforcement agencies conducted search operations in different areas and arrested Ali, Muhammad Saleem and Akram Ali.

During the search operation, liquors and drugs were recovered from the accused.