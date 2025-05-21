Open Menu

23 Power Thieves Nabbed

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2025 | 11:50 AM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) team nabbed 23 power pilferers from various areas.

According to the spokesperson here on Wednesday, FESCO task teams led by SDOs along with XEN conducted operations in different areas and held 23 power thieves red-handed.

The arrested accused were identified as---Taimoor,Tahir,Tajamal, Farhat, Furqan,Fahim, Nabeel, Nouman, Ali, Kamran, Sajaad, Waheedullah,Naimtullah, Abdullah,Farzand Ali and others.

Police registered cases on the reports of FESCO authorities and launched investigations.

