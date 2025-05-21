Open Menu

ANP President Visits Jangalkhel To Condole Tahir Shinwari's Death

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Awami National Party (ANP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Provincial President Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Wednesday visited Jangalkhel area to express condolences to the family of Kohat District Vice President and Provincial Council Member, Tahir Shinwari.

ANP General Secretary, Hussain Shah Yousafzai accompanied the ANP Provincial president.

On this occasion, they expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of the late Tahir Shinwari and paid tributes to his political services and prayed Allah Almighty to grant the deceased a high position in the realm of mercy and grant patience to the bereaved family.

ANP Kohat President Masood Khan Khalil, General Secretary, Dr. Ishtiaq Khattak, and other district and local leaders were also present during the condolence meeting.

On this occasion, the party leaders expressed their full solidarity with the family of the deceased and assured them that ANP always stood with its workers and their families.

