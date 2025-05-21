Three Killed As Car Plunges Into Lahore Canal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2025 | 11:50 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Three people lost their lives when a car plunged into a canal along Canal Road near Doctors Hospital on Wednesday morning, according to rescue officials.
A spokesperson said the vehicle lost control and veered off the road,crashing into the canal. Emergency response teams reached the site shortly after being alerted.
All three occupants of the vehicle died on the spot.
Their bodies were retrieved and shifted to Jinnah Hospital. The identities of the deceased have not yet been ascertained.
Eyewitnesses told officials that the car appeared to be over-speeding before the accident occurred. Rescue operations were ongoing till the filing of this news report.
Police and other relevant authorities are present at the scene, and further investigation was underway to determine the exact cause of the accident.
