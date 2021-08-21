Three drowned in lake Chikar Town

Three friends were drowned in Zalzal Lake near Chikar Town of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), some 70 kilometers from here on Saturday, police said

Superintendent Police (SP) Hattian Bala Disrict Riaz Mughal informed that Three friends were gone for picnic on the lake from nearby village and drowned in the Lake whiling swimming deep inside.

"Three friends Waqar, Siyam and Umar went on Lake for picnic and after taking pictures on the banks of Lake went inside for bath but drowned due to more depth of water against expectations", SP added.

He said that one body was recovered from the water so far.

Zalzal Lake was emerged during the devastating earth quake of October 8, 2005 in the region in the result of swapping down of a mountain blocking the flow of a Nullah some 20 kilometers upward from Chikar town.