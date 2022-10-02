Three injured as passenger van overturned

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Three people including a woman sustained injuries as a passenger van turned turtle after hitting with a tree near Basti Gujja Multan road on Sunday.

According to Rescue officials, a passenger van was going to Multan from Muzaffargarh when it suddenly went uncontrolled and turned turtle after hitting with a tree near Basti Gujja.

The incident took place due to use of cell phone by the driver of the van.

As a result, 32 years old Sabira w/o Jaffer, Abid s/o Habib and Asif s/o Ghulam Rasool sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to district headquarters hospital after providing first-aid.