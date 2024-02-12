Open Menu

Three Injured Over Minor Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2024 | 10:30 PM

Three injured over minor dispute

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Three persons, including a man and his son, were shot at and injured over a minor dispute in the Factory Area, here on Monday.

Reportedly, the victims were going on a motorcycle which collided with a youth.

Over this issue, some hot words were exchanged between the motorcyclists and the youth who called his friends. His friends reached the spot and opened firing at the motorcyclists in Gulistan Colony on Ghazi Road.

As a result, Siddique (57), Muhammad Akram (34) and Nadeem received bullet injuries and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police have started investigation into the matter.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Road Man Gulistan Ghazi

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Laho ..

HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore

3 hours ago
 Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh ..

Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly

3 hours ago
 Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in ..

Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in general elections

4 hours ago
 Siraj-ul-Haq resigns as JI emir over failure in ge ..

Siraj-ul-Haq resigns as JI emir over failure in general elections

4 hours ago
 Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kaka ..

Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kakar

4 hours ago
 Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 ..

Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 commentary team

5 hours ago
Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season ..

Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season as match officials for HBL PS ..

5 hours ago
 The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SP ..

The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro Series!

5 hours ago
 Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for p ..

Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for power sharing

6 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP, MQM-P and JUI-F agree on two-point for ..

PML-N, PPP, MQM-P and JUI-F agree on two-point formula for power sharing

6 hours ago
 Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Is ..

Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Islamabad

7 hours ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates r ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan