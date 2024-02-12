Three Injured Over Minor Dispute
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2024 | 10:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Three persons, including a man and his son, were shot at and injured over a minor dispute in the Factory Area, here on Monday.
Reportedly, the victims were going on a motorcycle which collided with a youth.
Over this issue, some hot words were exchanged between the motorcyclists and the youth who called his friends. His friends reached the spot and opened firing at the motorcyclists in Gulistan Colony on Ghazi Road.
As a result, Siddique (57), Muhammad Akram (34) and Nadeem received bullet injuries and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Police have started investigation into the matter.
