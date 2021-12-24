UrduPoint.com

Three Motorcycle Lifter Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 01:02 PM

Three motorcycle lifter arrested

District police busted a motorcycle lifter gang and arrested its three members here on Friday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :District police busted a motorcycle lifter gang and arrested its three members here on Friday.

According to police spokesperson, the Neika police team conducted raid and arrested three gang members --Ali Rehan alias Riyan (ring leader), Ahmed Hassan and Imran,besides recovering 11 motorcycles,Rs 50,000 and other valuables from their possession.

Police sent the accused behind the bars after registering cases against them while further investigation was underway.

DPO Sialkot Omar Saeed Malik announced cash prizes and appreciation certificates for the team and directed that safety of life and property of the people should be ensured in all cases.

Related Topics

Police Sialkot All From Ahmed Hassan Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Teenage boy killed in marriage party

Teenage boy killed in marriage party

3 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Head of Libya&#039;s Pres ..

UAE leaders congratulate Head of Libya&#039;s Presidential Council on Independen ..

21 minutes ago
 16 coronavirus patients under treatment at KTH: Sp ..

16 coronavirus patients under treatment at KTH: Spokesman

3 minutes ago
 26 punished for COVID-19 resurgence in China's Xi' ..

26 punished for COVID-19 resurgence in China's Xi'an

8 minutes ago
 Nine van passengers injured in road accident

Nine van passengers injured in road accident

8 minutes ago
 Man kills wife,paramour in faisalabad

Man kills wife,paramour in faisalabad

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.