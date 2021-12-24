Three motorcycle lifter arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

District police busted a motorcycle lifter gang and arrested its three members here on Friday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :District police busted a motorcycle lifter gang and arrested its three members here on Friday.

According to police spokesperson, the Neika police team conducted raid and arrested three gang members --Ali Rehan alias Riyan (ring leader), Ahmed Hassan and Imran,besides recovering 11 motorcycles,Rs 50,000 and other valuables from their possession.

Police sent the accused behind the bars after registering cases against them while further investigation was underway.

DPO Sialkot Omar Saeed Malik announced cash prizes and appreciation certificates for the team and directed that safety of life and property of the people should be ensured in all cases.