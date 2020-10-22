Three owners of illegal petrol pumps held

The district administration launched operation against illegal petrol pumps and oil depots and caught three owners here on Thursday

Assistant Commissioner Sadar Abghinay Khan and Civil defence officer Fatima Khan led the grand operation.

The teams raided at illegal petrol pump at Muzaffargarh Road and nabbed petrol pump owner Muhammad Saleem.

Similarly, two owners of Oil Depot namely Orangzaib and Saleem were also caught. The petrol pump and oil depots were sealed by the teams.