UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Owners Of Illegal Petrol Pumps Held

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 07:39 PM

Three owners of illegal petrol pumps held

The district administration launched operation against illegal petrol pumps and oil depots and caught three owners here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The district administration launched operation against illegal petrol pumps and oil depots and caught three owners here on Thursday.

Assistant Commissioner Sadar Abghinay Khan and Civil defence officer Fatima Khan led the grand operation.

The teams raided at illegal petrol pump at Muzaffargarh Road and nabbed petrol pump owner Muhammad Saleem.

Similarly, two owners of Oil Depot namely Orangzaib and Saleem were also caught. The petrol pump and oil depots were sealed by the teams.

Related Topics

Petrol Oil Road Muzaffargarh

Recent Stories

Lavrov, Greek Foreign Minister to Meet in Athens o ..

2 minutes ago

University of Sharjah, Indonesian National Nuclear ..

56 minutes ago

PIA's special flight airlift 165 Pakistani citizen ..

2 minutes ago

WAPDA vows to construct K-IV in shortest possible ..

2 minutes ago

Two-day conference on teaching assessment held

2 minutes ago

Summary of 1500 contractual teachers sent to CM Ba ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.