Three Persons Among Four Hailing From Tank Killed In Road Accident

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 05:36 PM

Three persons among four hailing from Tank killed in road accident

Three persons among four belong to district Tank killed in a road accident near district Dera Ghazi Khan local people said here on Frida

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Three persons among four belong to district Tank killed in a road accident near district Dera Ghazi Khan local people said here on Friday.

According to details, Kher Muhammad son of Koko Mehsud and Arsalan son of Mosam Khan residents of Gara Baloch and Names of others two did not identified.

They were on the way to their homes from Karachi to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr.

