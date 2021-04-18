Three Persons Dies In A Accident
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Three people were died while two others sustained injuries when a truck loaded with watermelons hit a motorcycle at Karachi Super Highway on Sunday.
According to rescue officials, the dead bodies and the injured were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital as the accident occurred near Bahria Town, a private news channel reported.
Police have registered a case and further investigation was underway.