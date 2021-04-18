Three persons dies in a accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Three people were died while two others sustained injuries when a truck loaded with watermelons hit a motorcycle at Karachi Super Highway on Sunday.

According to rescue officials, the dead bodies and the injured were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital as the accident occurred near Bahria Town, a private news channel reported.

Police have registered a case and further investigation was underway.