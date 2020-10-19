Three PMS BS-18 officers reshuffled

(@FahadShabbir)

The competent authority has ordered postings/transfers of three PMS BS-18 Officers in the public interest, with immediate effect, said a notification issued here Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :The competent authority has ordered postings/transfers of three PMS BS-18 Officers in the public interest, with immediate effect, said a notification issued here Monday.

According to notification, Muhammad Kashif Nadeem, Registrar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Appellate Tribunal for Sales Tax on services, Peshawar has been posted as Project Director, Bannu Development Authority Bannu (OPS) by relieving ADC (General) Bannu of the additional charge, Mr.

Amir Hassan Khan Additional Deputy Commissioner (F&P) Battagram has been posted as Deputy Secretary, food and Mr. Zahid Usman Deputy Secretary Mineral Development Department has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Battagram.

He is also authorized to hold additional charge of the post of ADC (F&P) Battagram.