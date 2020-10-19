UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three PMS BS-18 Officers Reshuffled

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 seconds ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 08:08 PM

Three PMS BS-18 officers reshuffled

The competent authority has ordered postings/transfers of three PMS BS-18 Officers in the public interest, with immediate effect, said a notification issued here Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :The competent authority has ordered postings/transfers of three PMS BS-18 Officers in the public interest, with immediate effect, said a notification issued here Monday.

According to notification, Muhammad Kashif Nadeem, Registrar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Appellate Tribunal for Sales Tax on services, Peshawar has been posted as Project Director, Bannu Development Authority Bannu (OPS) by relieving ADC (General) Bannu of the additional charge, Mr.

Amir Hassan Khan Additional Deputy Commissioner (F&P) Battagram has been posted as Deputy Secretary, food and Mr. Zahid Usman Deputy Secretary Mineral Development Department has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Battagram.

He is also authorized to hold additional charge of the post of ADC (F&P) Battagram.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Post

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet approves Resolution endorsing Abraham ..

24 minutes ago

New commanders of PN COMKAR, COMCOAST assume charg ..

19 seconds ago

DBWC, Al Jalila Foundation and Creative Zone team ..

39 minutes ago

Chelsea cannot rely on scoring four goals a game, ..

22 seconds ago

CDA for installing 3 STPs to treat water falling i ..

24 seconds ago

47 'criminals' arrested

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.