Three POs held during raid

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested three proclaimed offenders (POs) including a woman involved in dacoity and attempt to murder case.

According to the spokesperson for police, incharge PO staff Qurat-ul-Ain along with his team raided and arrested three POs named Muhammad Sabir, Khadim Hussain and Munaza Bibi who were wanted to Sadar police Shujabad in dacoity and attempt to murder case.

The accused were handed over to Shujabad police for further legal action.