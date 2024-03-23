Open Menu

Three POs Held During Raid

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Three POs held during raid

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested three proclaimed offenders (POs) including a woman involved in dacoity and attempt to murder case.

According to the spokesperson for police, incharge PO staff Qurat-ul-Ain along with his team raided and arrested three POs named Muhammad Sabir, Khadim Hussain and Munaza Bibi who were wanted to Sadar police Shujabad in dacoity and attempt to murder case.

The accused were handed over to Shujabad police for further legal action.

Related Topics

Murder Police Po Shujabad Women

Recent Stories

Imad Wasim withdraws his retirement from cricket

Imad Wasim withdraws his retirement from cricket

8 minutes ago
 Russia arrests 11 suspects as death toll of Moscow ..

Russia arrests 11 suspects as death toll of Moscow concert rises to 115

30 minutes ago
 Punjab CM takes notice of young man’s tragic dea ..

Punjab CM takes notice of young man’s tragic death due to Kite string

2 hours ago
 Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman ho ..

Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman honored with Nishan-e-Pakistan a ..

3 hours ago
 Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at ..

Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at 89

5 hours ago
 Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate ..

Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate nation on Pakistan Day

5 hours ago
No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President

No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President

5 hours ago
 Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province

Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province

6 hours ago
 Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Av ..

Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Avenue in Islamabad

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024

9 hours ago
 PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in nat ..

PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in national selection

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan