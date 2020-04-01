Three selected ventilators design sent to DRAP for approval: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) has approved three designs of the ventilators out of 48 received.

In a tweet, the federal minister said the selected three designs of the ventilators have been sent to the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) for final approval.

He informed that trials of these ventilators will be conducted in four hospitals and will go for commercial manufacturing after approval.

The indigenous ventilators will be far cheaper than those being imported from abroad, the minister added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) was given this task to overcome shortage of ventilators in the prevailing health crisis due to increasing number of Coronavirus patients in the country.