Three Suspects Involved In Car Lifting Incidents Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 seconds ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 08:58 PM

The Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC), Islamabad Police Thursday arrested three accused for their alleged involvement in car lifting incidents and recovered a stolen vehicle

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :The Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC), Islamabad Police Thursday arrested three accused for their alleged involvement in car lifting incidents and recovered a stolen vehicle.

A case has been registered against the nabbed at Ramna police station, identified as Muhammad Waseem, Muhammad Iqbal and Shahbaz, said a police statement.

Meanwhile, the police teams arrested 13 accused and recovered wireless sets, wine and weapons from them.

According to details, Karachi company police arrested an accused Baber and recovered 13 wine bottles from him.

Tarnol police recovered a stolen car from the possession of an accused Abdul Aziz after found it tempered on physical examination.

Similarly, women police apprehended five accused Zulaikha bibi, Aamna bibi, Salamat bibi, Zeenat bibi and Noreen bibi and recovered stolen valuable from their possession.

Shams Colony police arrested a bootlegger namely Shera Jan and recovered one wine bottle from him.

Cases have been registered against the suspects and further investigation is underway from them.

During special crackdown against absconders, Islamabad police nabbed four proclaimed and court absconders from various area of the city.

DIG (Operations) appreciated the performance of police teams and directed all officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities, the statement added.

