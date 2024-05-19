CPWB gets custody of two 'thief' children from police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Following the directives of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmed, the bureau's helpline team has taken custody of two children allegedly involved in motorcycle theft, from the police.

The children, Saeem Nawaz, son of Ali, and Abdullah, son of Munawar, were apprehended by Shahdara police for their alleged involvement in a motorcycle theft.

The CPWB chairperson said that the Child Helpline team promptly intervened to take the children into protective custody. She emphasized the bureau's commitment to ensuring the children's safety and well-being. The Family Tracing Team is actively working to locate the parents of the children. Until the parents are found, the bureau will provide the children with proper care and training to ensure their well-being.