Open Menu

CPWB Gets Custody Of Two 'thief' Children From Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2024 | 09:20 PM

CPWB gets custody of two 'thief' children from police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Following the directives of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmed, the bureau's helpline team has taken custody of two children allegedly involved in motorcycle theft, from the police.

The children, Saeem Nawaz, son of Ali, and Abdullah, son of Munawar, were apprehended by Shahdara police for their alleged involvement in a motorcycle theft.

The CPWB chairperson said that the Child Helpline team promptly intervened to take the children into protective custody. She emphasized the bureau's commitment to ensuring the children's safety and well-being. The Family Tracing Team is actively working to locate the parents of the children. Until the parents are found, the bureau will provide the children with proper care and training to ensure their well-being.

Related Topics

Police Family From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

13 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

22 hours ago
 'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in ' ..

'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'

22 hours ago
 UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah sinc ..

UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation

22 hours ago
 CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT cit ..

CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore

22 hours ago
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make busine ..

PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier

22 hours ago
 Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28

Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28

22 hours ago
 Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off R ..

Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania

22 hours ago
 Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign in ..

Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law

22 hours ago
 600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested

600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested

22 hours ago
 Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gatheri ..

Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan