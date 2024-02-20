Three Suspects Involved In Illegal Hundi Business Held
Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2024 | 12:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) FIA Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar on Tuesday arrested three suspects allegedly involved in illegal business of money exchange.
According to FIA spokesman, the arrested accused were identified as Waseem Khan, Jahanzeb Khan and Zafar Iqbal, who were arrested from Kohat Road and Deen Chowk, Sadar Bazaar here.
The FIA teams recovered Rs. 770,000 and 500 Saudi Riyals besides hundi reference related to foreign Currency from the accused.
Cases were registered against the accused and further investigation was underway.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal govt
Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committees to meet for sixth times toda ..
Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 per Unit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2024
Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made by BBC journalist about inter ..
Young Nafay helps Gladiators’ ease past Lahore Qalandars for second consecutiv ..
Glasner replaces Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss
Funeral prayer of Amir Balaj Tipu offered
Crime control first priority of Punjab Police: IGP
CM hosts Australian High Commissioner at PSL match, calls for stronger cricketin ..
Senators table motion seeking redressal for breach of privilege
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner visits Murree to review arrangements8 minutes ago
-
ICP holds seminar to strengthen bond between police, journalism8 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police ICT-15 application introduced for IOS users; to ensure the safety of citizens8 minutes ago
-
PHC quashes cases against former KP Minister Kamran Bangash8 minutes ago
-
Four killed, 14 injured in rain related incidents in KP: PDMA8 minutes ago
-
Three accused of raping transgender arrested8 minutes ago
-
39 kite flyers held9 minutes ago
-
Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committees to meet for sixth times today16 minutes ago
-
Woman, child killed as roof collapse after rain in Peshawar18 minutes ago
-
ICAO team holds meetings at PCAA12 hours ago
-
Lowari tunnel closed due to heavy snowfall12 hours ago
-
No policy framed by Parliament for implementation of CII's recommendations: Solangi13 hours ago