Three suspects involved in illegal Hundi business held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) FIA Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar on Tuesday arrested three suspects allegedly involved in illegal business of money exchange.

According to FIA spokesman, the arrested accused were identified as Waseem Khan, Jahanzeb Khan and Zafar Iqbal, who were arrested from Kohat Road and Deen Chowk, Sadar Bazaar here.

The FIA teams recovered Rs. 770,000 and 500 Saudi Riyals besides hundi reference related to foreign Currency from the accused.

Cases were registered against the accused and further investigation was underway.

APP/adi