Tight security arrangements to be made during Eid-ul-Fitr: SSP Khairpur

SSP Khairpur, Zafar Malik on Wednesday has directed that extraordinary security arrangements to be made for the Eid-ul-Fitr

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :SSP Khairpur, Zafar Malik on Wednesday has directed that extraordinary security arrangements to be made for the Eid-ul-Fitr. He also called for devising a contingency plan for this very purpose.

On the directives issued by IGP Sindh, the SSP instructed the Khairpur police personnel to be deployed at mosques, Eidgahs and Imambargahs. Moreover, according to SSP security personnel to be deployed at central shopping centers, markets, parks, recreational places and at beach.

The SSP further directed that the deployment of the police personnel should be at conspicuous places.

He also stressed over patrolling on the highways and directed check posts to be set up for passengers' security.