UrduPoint.com

Tight Security Arrangements To Be Made During Eid-ul-Fitr: SSP Khairpur

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2022 | 09:08 PM

Tight security arrangements to be made during Eid-ul-Fitr: SSP Khairpur

SSP Khairpur, Zafar Malik on Wednesday has directed that extraordinary security arrangements to be made for the Eid-ul-Fitr

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :SSP Khairpur, Zafar Malik on Wednesday has directed that extraordinary security arrangements to be made for the Eid-ul-Fitr. He also called for devising a contingency plan for this very purpose.

On the directives issued by IGP Sindh, the SSP instructed the Khairpur police personnel to be deployed at mosques, Eidgahs and Imambargahs. Moreover, according to SSP security personnel to be deployed at central shopping centers, markets, parks, recreational places and at beach.

The SSP further directed that the deployment of the police personnel should be at conspicuous places.

He also stressed over patrolling on the highways and directed check posts to be set up for passengers' security.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Khairpur Market

Recent Stories

US indicts Archegos founder Hwang for fraud, marke ..

US indicts Archegos founder Hwang for fraud, market manipulation

1 minute ago
 Chief Secretary Punjab expresses displeasure over ..

Chief Secretary Punjab expresses displeasure over sugar sale at higher price

1 minute ago
 Miftah for accelerating privatization process

Miftah for accelerating privatization process

1 minute ago
 NA witnesses first ever successful vote of no-conf ..

NA witnesses first ever successful vote of no-confidence in parliamentary histor ..

1 minute ago
 Over 20 killed in anti-Muslim attack in Ethiopia: ..

Over 20 killed in anti-Muslim attack in Ethiopia: Islamic group

6 minutes ago
 Zafar Zaman posted as Chairman Railways

Zafar Zaman posted as Chairman Railways

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.