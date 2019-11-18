UrduPoint.com
Time Has Come To Invest In Balochistan: Jam Kamal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 11:16 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan Monday said the time had come to invest in Balochistan because its progress was essential for stability of the country

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan Monday said the time had come to invest in Balochistan because its progress was essential for stability of the country.

He said the role of Balochistan was imperative in economic development of the country.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of Livestock Expo at Balochistan University here.

President Dr Arif Alvi was the chief guest on the occasion. Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai, Provincial Ministers, Members of Provincial Assembly, Commander Southern Commandant Lieutenant General Waseem Ashraf, officers of various companies and a large number of people were present at the Expo.

Jam Kamal Khan said confidence of local and foreign investors would be enhanced by Livestock Expo 2019 which was successfully organized for the first time in Balochistan in order to highlight opportunities of Livestock.

He said the overall economic growth of Balochistan would improve and the Livestock sector had essential to meet the requirement of Halal meat for International Market.

Exporting of products from Halal food industry, modern farming, processing and packing would significantly enhance the revenue of the province which could also boost the country's economy.

The chief minister said majority of people rely on Livestock and agriculture sectors in the province and it was a positive sign that we were working in the fields which were directly related to people of Balochistan.

He paid tribute to civil and military institutions and said they have played a significant role in maintaining law and order situation in the province.

"Local and multinational companies were taking interest to invest in Balochistan in various sectors as compare to in the past", he said.

Later, President Dr Arif Alvi along with Balochsitan Governorand Chief Minister inaugurated Livestock Expo 2019 and inspected the various stalls there.

