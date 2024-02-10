TLP Ijaz Bashir Chaudhry wins PP-171 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan Ijaz Bashir Chaudhary won the Punjab Assembly elections from PP-171 Lahore -XXVII by securing 9,512 votes.

According to the unofficial results, issued by the returning officer/ECP, his runner-up was Bajash Khan Niazi an Independent candidate who bagged 3,514 votes.

Overall voters' turnout remained 39.5 percent.