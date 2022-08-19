TMAs, WSSCA and health deptt to cooperate for eradication of Dengue: Tariq Salam Marwat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Friday said that Health department, Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSCA), Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMAs) joined hands for the eradication of Dengue control from government buildings and other areas.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding Dengue Control at his office.

Health department gave a detailed briefing during the meeting regarding the measures those have been taken for the eradication of the Dengue larva.

DC while directing all concerned departments, said that immediately start a special awareness campaign for the masses and take serious measures for the abolition of Dengue Larva.

Tariq Salam Marwat ordered to establish Dengue Control Cell at all Basic Health Units (BHUs) to avoid any untoward situation in the areas.

Dengue fever outbreak has spread in various areas of Hazara division where hundreds of people have become the victim.

Earlier, district administrations have started fog spray and awareness drive. Unfortunately, medical facilities in the region are less as compare to the population so precautionary measures are the best way to avoid dengue.