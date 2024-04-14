Tordher police arrested two member of robbers gang

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Tordher police arrested a gang member involved in mobile phone snatching from a women and recovered cash and other valuables from his possession here Sunday.

According to the details given by the Tordher Police Station of District Swabi, a member of the robbers gang was arrested who stole a mobile phone and Rs. 1.20 million cash from a house wife sitting in a car. She was holding the mobile phone in her hand and hand-bag while two unknown robbers came on a motorcycle and snatched the mobile phone and handbag from the woman sitting in the car on Saturday.

On the report against the unknown robbers, following the search and information by the victim, a police team led by SHO Tordher Syed Al-Amin, successfully arrested the accused.

In an another attempt, the police apprehended two suspects Ubaid son of Imrooz Khan and Dastar son of Rab Nawaz, both residents of Jalbai Mohalla Awan red-handed after hectic efforts. The accused belong to a dangerous bandit group who committed crimes in other districts including Nowshera and Swabi.

Police have registered a case against the gang members and further investigation continues.