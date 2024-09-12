Open Menu

Tourism Dept To Run New Double-decker Buses From Sep 27

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2024 | 11:06 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) The new modern buses will be run on September 27 by the Tourism Department Punjab, on World Tourism Day, to ensure timely implementation of the measures by the administration.

The official sources told APP that due to some delay from the department, the new fully air-conditioned double-decker buses could not be run on August 14.

It is worth mentioning here that, the new buses received from the World Bank to promote tourism have yet to be reached the terminal.

