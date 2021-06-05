UrduPoint.com
Tourist Facilitation Centers To Help Promotion Of Tourism In Galyat

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 04:18 PM

PTI member KP assembly Momina Basit and District Police Officer (DPO) Zahoor Babar Afridi Saturday visited Tourist Facilitation Center (TFC) Nathiagali and also participated in a walk organized by the police

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :PTI member KP assembly Momina Basit and District Police Officer (DPO) Zahoor Babar Afridi Saturday visited Tourist Facilitation Center (TFC) Nathiagali and also participated in a walk organized by the police.

According to the details, Momina Basit, Zahoor Babar Afridi and SSP traffic Qamar Hayat Khan during their visit to Nathiagali were briefed about the working of TFC, traffic workshop mobile unit, traffic license mobile unit, police ambulance service and traffic police mess mobile.

Momina Basit after receiving the briefing and visiting facilities being provided in the TFC Nathiagali shown her satisfaction and said that tourists would be able to enjoy the areas without any fear and worries as the tourist police and facilitation centers are here to serve them.

While speaking at the occasion DPO Abbottabad said that the FTC has been established following the vision of the provincial government to facilitate the tourists and locals as well, in the center we have provided mobile services including workshops and ambulances.

He said it would improve the economy of Galyat, improve tourism with a positive impact, police would also continue to serve the masses and tourists with religious zeal and fervor to attract them to come and visit the most beautiful areas of Pakistan.

Earlier, DPO Abbottabad and SP Traffic Police presented a shield to the MPA Momina Basit on her arrival at Tourist Facilitation Center Nathiagali.

