Tourist Spots Of Mansehra Being Developed On Modern Lines: Advisor
March 27, 2024
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Sardar Shah Jehan Yousaf, Member Provincial Assembly and former Minister of State, called on the Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism and Culture Zahid Chanzeb with a delegation from Mansehra at his office Civil Secretariat here on Wednesday and discussed public issues of the area.
Zahid Chanzeb anticipated that he is well aware of the onerous problems and difficulties faced by the people of Mansehra wherein candid steps will be taken to solve them.
He said that sufficient funds are being allocated in the provincial budget to remove the backwardness of this district and speed up the process of progress and development, while it has also been decided to develop the serene places of Mansehra on modern lines for the attraction of domestic and foreign tourists.
The CM's Adviser said that apart from improving the means of communication in Batakundi and other tourist places in Mansehra, the installation of a new chair lift is also being considered so that the tourists can see pleasant changes during this season and they will have to tour there in large numbers.
Similarly, he revealed that potable water and modern washrooms are also being arranged on a fast basis at tourist places there.
Shah Jahan Yousuf appreciated the efforts of the Advisor. He assured of a joint struggle for the development of Mansehra and extended cooperation to the provincial government in the development process.
