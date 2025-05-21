Traders congratulate General Asim Munir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Convener of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Committee on food Shahid Imran and Coordinator to the Federal Tax Ombudsman Saif Ur Rehman on Wednesday extended heartfelt congratulations to Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir on his elevation to the esteemed rank of Field Marshal.

In a joint statement issued here on Wednesday, both leaders hailed the appointment as a historic and richly deserved recognition of General Asim Munir’s exceptional leadership, steadfast dedication to national security, and his relentless pursuit of peace and stability across the country.

Shahid Imran lauded the Army Chief’s strategic vision and effective stewardship during testing times, which, he said, has helped guide the nation through complex challenges.

Saif Ur Rehman echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the deep pride the nation feels in General Munir’s accomplishments and the widespread public confidence in his leadership.

They expressed optimism that General Munir’s elevation to Field Marshal would further enhance civil-military coordination and contribute meaningfully to Pakistan’s ongoing journey of progress, development, and national unity.