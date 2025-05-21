Open Menu

Field Marshal Asim Munir Honoured With Special Guard Of Honour At GHQ

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 21, 2025 | 02:55 PM

Field Marshal Asim Munir honoured with special guard of honour at GHQ

Field Marshal Asim Munir dedicates prestigious honour to people of Pakistan, armed forces, civil and military institutions, law enforcement agencies and particularly to martyrs and war veterans.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 21st, 2025) A special guard of honour ceremony was held at the Martyrs’ Monument in the General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi on Tuesday in honour of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir after his recent promotion.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Field Marshal Asim Munir laid a floral wreath at the monument and offered prayers to pay tribute to the martyrs of the nation.

The ceremony comes a day after the Federal cabinet formally approved General Syed Asim Munir’s elevation to the rank of Field Marshal — the highest rank in the Pakistan Army.

The solemn ceremony reflected the military's deep respect for those who laid down their lives in defence of Pakistan.

During the event, Field Marshal Asim Munir dedicated the prestigious honour to the people of Pakistan, the armed forces, civil and military institutions, law enforcement agencies and particularly to the martyrs and war veterans.

