UrduPoint.com

Traders Meet CCPO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2023 | 09:38 PM

Traders meet CCPO

Business leaders of different markets and trade centres on Saturday called on Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana here.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Business leaders of different markets and trade centres on Saturday called on Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana here.

The business and trade leaders included Mujahid Maqsood Butt, Syed Sameer Ali Shah, Chaudhry Noor Elahi, Saleem Anwar Butt, Amjad Khan, Mian Tauseef and other representatives of traders.

DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar, SSP Operations Sohaib Ashraf, SPs, and other senior police officers were present at this occasion. During the meeting, the business community informed the CCPO about their concerns regarding the call of shutters down by a religious cum political party.

The trade leaders said they had unanimously no concern with the shutters down call and wanted to continue their business.

The CCPO listened to the concerns of the business community and assured them that no one would be allowed to pressurize them to close their business and strict action would be taken against any violations.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana assured the business community of complete protection and asked them to continue their business activities as per will.

The CCPO Lahore said Lahore police had been ensuring safety of life and properties of the traders and business community.

The business community appreciated the role of Lahore police particularly CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana for maintenance of peace in the city and ensuring protection of life and property of the citizens including business community.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Business Market

Recent Stories

CTD arrests seven alleged terrorists

CTD arrests seven alleged terrorists

6 minutes ago
 Girl dies in celebratory firing in marriage ceremo ..

Girl dies in celebratory firing in marriage ceremony

7 minutes ago
 Peace without justice is not true peace: Pope Fran ..

Peace without justice is not true peace: Pope Francis

16 minutes ago
 51 lawyers submit nomination papers to contest HDB ..

51 lawyers submit nomination papers to contest HDBA elections

8 minutes ago
 Professional Groups's Ishtiaq Ahmad elected LHCBA ..

Professional Groups's Ishtiaq Ahmad elected LHCBA president

14 minutes ago
 2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup: Two important ..

2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup: Two important matches on Sunday

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.