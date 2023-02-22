Traders raise serious concerns over halt of Pak-Afghan bilateral trade

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ):Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Muhammad Ishaq has expressed serious concerns over blockage of a large number of export and transit trucks at Torkham Border, owing to the closure of the border on the Afghanistan side.

He urged the Afghan government to review its decision and issue orders for the immediate opening of the border.

Talking to a delegation of traders and exporters here at the chamber on Wednesday, Ishaq said a long queue of 7,500 export and transit trucks, loaded with sugar and other perishable items, witnessed from Torkham to Hamza Baba Chowk.

On the other hand, the SCCI chief said the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has allotted a quota for 45 days of sugar export, and 22 days so far have almost passed.

Whereas, he added, traders are bearing Rs 45,000 per truck as demurrage charges and Rs 6,000 as halting charges per vehicle on the daily basis.

He said the Pak-Afghan traders have been faced with a huge financial loss due to the closure of the border.

Ishaq said when they made contact with the Pakistani authorities concerned and the official informed them that the border was closed by the Afghan side, which has caused the piling up of a large number of export and transit trade trucks.

Therefore, he urged the Afghan government to revisit its decision as the further closure of the border was not in the best interest of Pak-Afghan traders, bilateral trade between both countries as well as transit trade.

The SCCI chief emphasized that Islamabad and Kabul should sort out solutions to all issues by holding a joint sitting and to prevent any damage to Pak-Afghan bilateral and transit trade.

According to the Pakistani authorities, Ishaq said the government of Pakistan has issued clear instructions to utilize all possible resources to facilitate Pak-Afghan trade and transit trade.

As per directions, the SCCI chief said the Pakistan officials concerned told him that pragmatic steps are being taken for carrying out smooth and speedy bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan and trade to onward regional countries.