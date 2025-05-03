Traffic Police Abbottabad intensify crackdown on violators across the district

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Following the directives of Deputy Inspector General of Hazara Range Nasir Mehmood Satti, SSP Traffic Abbottabad, Qamar Hayat Khan have launched a vigorous district-wide crackdown against traffic law violations.

In compliance with the orders operations have been significantly intensified across the city. The ongoing campaign is targeting a range of violations, including underage and helmetless motorcyclists, motorcycles without number plates, and vehicles with tinted windows.

Furthermore, strict action is being taken against roadside encroachments.

Pushcarts, stalls, and fruit and vegetable vehicles occupying public roads have been issued notices, directing owners to remove them immediately.

According to officials, the campaign aims to improve traffic flow and ensure public safety. The Traffic Police have urged citizens to follow traffic regulations, emphasizing that violators will face strict legal action without exception.

The operations are part of a broader effort to maintain order on city roads and uphold the rule of law.