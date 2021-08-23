Traffic violations decrease in Islamabad after launch of e-tickets

The E-Challan system launched in Islamabad under Safe City Project has brought the desired results and decline in violation of traffic rules is being witnessed in the city since its inception

It was launched in the Capital with an aim to ensure a safe road environment in the city and success has been achieved maintaining traffic discipline besides reduction in road accidents and violation of traffic rules.



Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman said that latest technology is being used in policing affairs which would be helpful for implementation on traffic laws and effective monitoring in the city.

He said this system would be further improved and disciplined traffic environment to be ensured in the city.

More than 17,000 e-tickets were issued to motorists over various traffic violations captured through safe city cameras in Islamabad.

Of these fine tickets, 9205 were issued over violation of speed limit and 7799 for not following lanes. These challan tickets have been dispatched at the addresses of vehicle owners which they described with Excise and Taxation Office at the time of registration.

In case of non-payment of fine amount within 10 days, the copy of challan would be placed in the master file of vehicle at Excise and Taxation Office while legal action to be initiated against the owner of vehicle.



The vehicles could not be sold out or transferred to other person till non-payment of fine amount. The citizens can pay a fine amount through JS Bank, mobile accounts and Jazz cash. The purpose of this new system is to ensure a safe road environment in the city through implementation of traffic rules, the IGP Qazi Jamil ur Rehman said and expressed hoped for its further success in coming days.