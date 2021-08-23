UrduPoint.com

Traffic Violations Decrease In Islamabad After Launch Of E-tickets

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 10:39 AM

Traffic violations decrease in Islamabad after launch of e-tickets

The E-Challan system launched in Islamabad under Safe City Project has brought the desired results and decline in violation of traffic rules is being witnessed in the city since its inception

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23th Aug, 2021) The E-Challan system launched in Islamabad under Safe City Project has brought the desired results and decline in violation of traffic rules is being witnessed in the city since its inception.


It was launched in the Capital with an aim to ensure a safe road environment in the city and success has been achieved maintaining traffic discipline besides reduction in road accidents and violation of traffic rules.


Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman said that latest technology is being used in policing affairs which would be helpful for implementation on traffic laws and effective monitoring in the city.

He said this system would be further improved and disciplined traffic environment to be ensured in the city.
More than 17,000 e-tickets were issued to motorists over various traffic violations captured through safe city cameras in Islamabad.

Of these fine tickets, 9205 were issued over violation of speed limit and 7799 for not following lanes. These challan tickets have been dispatched at the addresses of vehicle owners which they described with Excise and Taxation Office at the time of registration.

In case of non-payment of fine amount within 10 days, the copy of challan would be placed in the master file of vehicle at Excise and Taxation Office while legal action to be initiated against the owner of vehicle.


The vehicles could not be sold out or transferred to other person till non-payment of fine amount. The citizens can pay a fine amount through JS Bank, mobile accounts and Jazz cash. The purpose of this new system is to ensure a safe road environment in the city through implementation of traffic rules, the IGP Qazi Jamil ur Rehman said and expressed hoped for its further success in coming days.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Technology Mobile Fine Vehicles Road Vehicle Traffic JS Bank Jazz

Recent Stories

The Mobile Crime Scene Vehicle (MCSV) is being equ ..

The Mobile Crime Scene Vehicle (MCSV) is being equipped with the latest technolo ..

2 minutes ago
 Frequencies for the OIC Extraordinary Meeting to D ..

Frequencies for the OIC Extraordinary Meeting to Discuss Ongoing Situation in Af ..

11 minutes ago
 At the Invitation of Saudi Arabia, OIC Holds an Em ..

At the Invitation of Saudi Arabia, OIC Holds an Emergency Meeting to Discuss the ..

11 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 August 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 23rd August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 23rd August 2021

2 hours ago
 Aldar to launch new development in Yas Island

Aldar to launch new development in Yas Island

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.