UrduPoint.com

Training Titled "Startup And Digital Skills Training For Youth" Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2022 | 09:08 PM

Training titled "Startup and Digital Skills Training for Youth" held

A hands-on skill development training for the students of Peshawar University was organized by the Friedrich Naumann Foundation (FNF) Pakistan under institutional collaboration with the Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies (IPCS) of the University of Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :A hands-on skill development training for the students of Peshawar University was organized by the Friedrich Naumann Foundation (FNF) Pakistan under institutional collaboration with the Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies (IPCS) of the University of Peshawar.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, a two-day the training titled "Startup and Digital Skills Training for Youth" was held here.

About 25 students from different departments attended the training workshop including the Afghan students studying at the University of Peshawar.

The training workshop aimed to enable the youth to understand the potential of digital skill development and help shape their ideas into businesses and startups for self-employability and self-reliance after completing their education.

Prof. Dr. Babar Shah, the director of IPCS welcomed the students and stressed learning new skills to curb unemployment and contribute to the national economy.

Aamir Amjad, Senior Program Manager of FNF, appreciated the interest of the young students and said that digital skills can revolutionize the new business and that the participation of trained youth in the national economy can excel in economic growth.

He encouraged the participants to acquire essential digital skills and tools and traits of new business ideas for self-reliance and income generation.

The two-day-long training was led by Kayenat Hameed Khan, who imparted knowledge to the participants about the startup ecosystem, team building, entrepreneurial procedures, essential online tools and practices for running a business, and digital marketing techniques.

She also provided hands-on learning through interactive exercises and examples to deeply understand the local startup ecosystem and its legal and administrative requirements.

In addition, she also explained how new skill sets such as digital marketing, content management, social media tools, and necessary business research can help increase the chances of success of new startups and improve self-employment among the youth.

At the end of the training, Dr. Babar Shah and Aamir Amjad distributed the certificate of participation among the students.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Peshawar Business Education Social Media Young From

Recent Stories

US Special Envoy to Combat Anti-Semitism Blasts Ir ..

US Special Envoy to Combat Anti-Semitism Blasts Iran President for Questioning H ..

3 minutes ago
 Dengue counters set up in Lahore General Hospital

Dengue counters set up in Lahore General Hospital

3 minutes ago
 Governor asks Punjab govt to amend PCSW Amendment ..

Governor asks Punjab govt to amend PCSW Amendment Bill 2020

3 minutes ago
 UTRWS demands withdrawal of decision for closure o ..

UTRWS demands withdrawal of decision for closure of businesses in University Tow ..

3 minutes ago
 Russian Convasel COVID-19 Vaccine to Be Available ..

Russian Convasel COVID-19 Vaccine to Be Available in Late September - Developer

9 minutes ago
 Ukraine to Establish Military Administrations in 1 ..

Ukraine to Establish Military Administrations in 15 Settlements in Kherson Regio ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.