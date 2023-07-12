Open Menu

Transfer, Promotion Orders Issued In Civil Defense Warden Service

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 12, 2023 | 10:33 PM

Transfer, promotion orders issued in civil defense warden service

Deputy Controller Civil Defense Mirpurkhas Muhammad Faheem Memon has issued transfer and promotion orders on various positions in civil defense Warden Service Mirpurkhas on Wednesday

Deputy Controller Civil Defense Mirpurkhas Muhammad Faheem Memon has issued transfer and promotion orders on various positions in civil defense Warden Service Mirpurkhas on Wednesday.

Deputy Controller Civil Defense Mirpurkhas Muhammad Faheem Memon has issued orders for transfer and promotion of in Civil Defense Warden Service Mirpurkhas in the interest of the country.

Nazir Ahmad Jilani has been given the additional charge of Deputy Divisional Warden, While Muhammad Burhan has been promoted to Deputy Post Warden and posted as Deputy Group Warden B.

Sector Warden Faiqullah has been promoted and posted as Officer In-Charge Group A and Post Warden Abdul Waheed Jilani has been promoted and appointed Honorary Civil Defense Instructor.

On this occasion, Divisional Warden Khalilullah Khan congratulated everyone and expressed hope that they will do work in the interest of the country and the nation and will play their important role in serving the humanity.

