Transfer, promotion orders issued in civil defense warden service

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Controller Civil Defense Mirpurkhas Muhammad Faheem Memon has issued transfer and promotion orders on various positions in civil defense Warden Service Mirpurkhas on Wednesday.

Nazir Ahmad Jilani has been given the additional charge of Deputy Divisional Warden, While Muhammad Burhan has been promoted to Deputy Post Warden and posted as Deputy Group Warden B.

Sector Warden Faiqullah has been promoted and posted as Officer In-Charge Group A and Post Warden Abdul Waheed Jilani has been promoted and appointed Honorary Civil Defense Instructor.

On this occasion, Divisional Warden Khalilullah Khan congratulated everyone and expressed hope that they will do work in the interest of the country and the nation and will play their important role in serving the humanity.