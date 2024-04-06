Transport Authority to take action against additional fare

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) The Transport Authority on Saturday warned all transporters that action will be taken against additional fare.

On the instructions of Commissioner Mardan Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai and Provincial Secretary Transport Ziaul Haq, the Secretary Regional Transport Authority Wajid Khan and Motor Vehicle Examiner went to the transport bases and made it clear to the transporters that vehicles should be available for passengers on all routes before Eid.

They were warned that under no circumstances should additional fare be charged.

The transporters assured that they would charge the fixed fare.

In this regard, the Motor Vehicle Examiner along with the Traffic Police checked the public transport fares on different routes on Friday and 63 vehicles were stopped and passengers were talked to about the fare taken. Eight drivers were fined 21,400 rupees while dozens of passengers were returned the extra fares they were charged for.

The transport authority has made it clear to the transporters that no one will be allowed to charge extra fare and the route permits will be canceled in case of violation.