'Treat Tableeghi Jamaat members kindly', Chief Minister directs police

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed Punjab police and the local administration to treat Tableeghi Jamaat members with kindness and politely as they have undertaken a holy journey far from their homes to preach islam.

In a letter issued by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir, the police officials across the province have been asked to accommodate the religious preachers and quarantine them in their local centres and provide them with food and basic necessities of life.

The letter requires the police officials to make the Tableeghi Jamaat members that COVID-19 (coronavirus pandemic) outbreak was a major threat to people in the country and they must keep themselves quarantined inside their centres.

The religious preachers should be politely convinced that their interaction with local population could put their and others' lives at risk.

The directions by the Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar were issued in the wake of media reports that a group of Tableeghi Jamaat members were mishandled in Raiwind (the largest Tableeghi Markaz in the country) after they refused to quarantine themselves with many suspected patients of coronavirus amongst them.

The Police had to lockdown Raiwind city after many of the Tableeghi Jamaat members were suspected of COVID-19 and the Raiwind Tableeghi Centre was declared a quarantine centre.