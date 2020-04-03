UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Treat Tableeghi Jamaat Members Kindly', Chief Minister Directs Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 01:50 AM

'Treat Tableeghi Jamaat members kindly', Chief Minister directs police

LAHORE, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed Punjab police and the local administration to treat Tableeghi Jamaat members with kindness and politely as they have undertaken a holy journey far from their homes to preach islam.

In a letter issued by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir, the police officials across the province have been asked to accommodate the religious preachers and quarantine them in their local centres and provide them with food and basic necessities of life.

The letter requires the police officials to make the Tableeghi Jamaat members that COVID-19 (coronavirus pandemic) outbreak was a major threat to people in the country and they must keep themselves quarantined inside their centres.

The religious preachers should be politely convinced that their interaction with local population could put their and others' lives at risk.

The directions by the Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar were issued in the wake of media reports that a group of Tableeghi Jamaat members were mishandled in Raiwind (the largest Tableeghi Markaz in the country) after they refused to quarantine themselves with many suspected patients of coronavirus amongst them.

The Police had to lockdown Raiwind city after many of the Tableeghi Jamaat members were suspected of COVID-19 and the Raiwind Tableeghi Centre was declared a quarantine centre.

Related Topics

Raiwind Police Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Media From Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Suspension of passenger, transit flights still in ..

40 minutes ago

DHA extends validity of expired health cards

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health announces 210 new cases of COVI ..

2 hours ago

Etihad Rail awards AED846 million contract for O&a ..

2 hours ago

Pelosi Announces Formation of House Panel to Overs ..

40 minutes ago

Democrats postpone White House nominating conventi ..

53 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.