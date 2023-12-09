Open Menu

Tree Plantation Campaign Launched To Pay Tribute To Martyred Journalists Of Gaza

Balochistan Forum of Environmental Journalists in collaboration with Khana Farhang Iran launched a tree plantation campaign across Balochistan to pay tribute to the martyred journalists of Gaza at here on Saturday

The main ceremony, in this connection, was held at Khana Farhang Iran at Quetta, wherein a glowing tribute was paid to Palestinian martyrs and martyred journalists.

The tree plantation was aimed to express solidarity with the journalists who lost their lives in Gaza and Palestine during their duties.

In this regard, the main event was held in Quetta on Saturday in which Director General Khana Farhang Iran Quetta Syed Abul Hasan Mery, President of Balochistan Forum of Environmental Journalists Zahir Khan Nasar, Senior Journalists Abdul Shakoor Khan, Naimatullah Akhundzada and others have expressed solidarity with the people Palestine.

They appealed from the world to play role to stop the oppression.

They also requested the Islamic world to come forward to resolve the crises in Palestine.

Expressing solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians, the journalist community of Balochistan will play their full role

to make their voice recognized by human rights organizations.

Meanwhile, plants and trees were also planted in the name of Palestinian martyrs and ceremonies were held and special prayers were offered for the Palestinian in Zhob, Loralai, Mastung, Kharan, Qila Abdullah, Chaman and other areas.

