Tree Plantation Must Be Made Mandatory: Murtaza Wahab

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Tree plantation must be made mandatory: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi and Advisor to CM on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday, while addressing a function at Hill Park on the occasion of World Environment Day, said that legislation was needed to make tree plantation mandatory.

"Planting trees must be made mandatory when permitting domestic and industrial constructions. Plants suitable for the environment of Karachi should be planted and care must be taken. Due to global warming, the importance and usefulness of tree plantation has increased tremendously all over the world," he said.

Members of Provincial Assembly Sharmila Farooqi, Sadia Javed, PPP leader Moazzam Qureshi, Taimur Mehar, Kati President Salman Aslam, former President Farhan-ur-Rehman, Junaid Naqi, Director General Parks Junaidullah Khan and other officials were also present.

A large number of children from government school also attended the event.

The Administrator Karachi said that pleasant memories of almost all the citizens were associated with Hill Park and the eyes of land mafia were always fixed on it.

He said that according to the master plan of Hill Park, its area was 62 acres but the powerful mafia wanted to take over the land of Hill Park against which KMC had to constantly resist.

Implementing the orders of the Supreme Court, the private pool built on the land of Hill Park was demolished, and replaced by Urban Forest, he added.

Murtaza said that thousands of people flocked to Hill Park with their families for recreational purposes.

"Hill Park's fountains, which have been closed for several years, are being reopened and will be repaired soon", he said.

He said, "If every citizen of Karachi plants a tree and protects it, in the next few years, it will have a very positive impact on the environment of Karachi".

