Tree plantation should be promoted to minimize ill impacts of climate changes: Malik Tahseen Awan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Chairman board of Directors (BoD) of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO)/WAPDA Malik Tahseen Awan said that tree plantation should be promoted at maximum extent in addition to sensitizing the people about its benefits in order to minimize the ill impacts of climate changes which hit the globe badly.

He was inaugurating tree plantation at FESCO headquarter here on Tuesday.

He said that FESCO officials should actively participate in tree plantation drive and plant maximum saplings of flower and fruit trees in FESCO offices, grid stations and other available spaces.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Bashir Ahmad said that all FESCO officers and officials would actively participate in the plantation drive.

He also directed the FESCO staff to plant maximum number of saplings in the offices, grid stations and colonies of all five circles of FESCO region.

Abundance of trees would reduce the summer heat which would reciprocally help in saving electricity, he added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Ahmed Saeed said that plantation was very important for survival of human life whereas increasing environmental pollution and weather conditions could only be controlled though maximum tree plantation.

"The environmental pollution could be controlled and we can breathe in a clean and transparent climate if we plant more and more trees," he added.

Earlier, Malik Tahseen Awan, Engr. Bashir Ahmad and Ahmed Saeed Munj also planted saplings at FESCO Headquarters to inaugurate the drive while former parliamentarians Faqir Hussain Dogar, Ali Abbas, City President PML-N Sheikh Ijaz, President District Bar Association (DBA) Faisalabad Shahid Munir Munj, FESCO officers and officials were also present at this occasion.