Serena Enriches Hotel Services By Launching Global Prestige Club Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Serena enriches hotel services by launching global Prestige Club Programme

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Serena Hotels officially launched its global loyalty Programme, Prestige Club, at a special event hosted at Peshawar and simultaneously across all Serena properties worldwide.

The launch introduced the enhanced Prestige Club Plus Programme, offering exclusive benefits on dining, Maisha Spa & Health Club, and a range of hotel services, further enriching the guest experience across the Serena portfolio.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Faisal Kareem Kundi was chief guest on the occasion.

The event was attended by government officials, corporate sector representatives, and esteemed Prestige Club members, marking a key milestone in the brand’s journey across eight countries and 33 destinations.

Guests explored an interactive Experience Zone featuring a live demonstration of the new Prestige Club mobile app, designed to enable access to rewards, redemptions, reservations, and other services.

Speaking on the occasion, Aziz Boolani, CEO of Serena Hotels, stated, “Through the Prestige Club, we are bringing exceptional benefits to our members in recognition of their unwavering support at all Serena Hotels.

This launch is not just a loyalty Programme; it is a commitment to elevating every guest experience across our hotels.”

The celebration reaffirmed Serena Hotels' dedication to innovation, hospitality excellence, and building deeper relationships with its valued guests worldwide.

