Truck driver killed in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) -:A truck driver died when his vehicle overturned here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, a truck was traveling from Jaranwala to Faisalabad on motorway when its driver lost control due to over speed and it turned turtle. As a result, driver Yaqoob s/o Allah Wasaya died on the spot.

The body was shifted to THQ hospital.